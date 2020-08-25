ZL Technologies Announces Microsoft Teams Governance and Compliance Capabilities

Management of employee-created data becomes priority as workforces go remote and use of collaboration platforms increases

ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leading technology provider for information governance, today announced a major update to its flagship platform, ZL UA, that enables organizations to govern and apply compliance policies to content created in Microsoft Teams.



The platform now captures the critical components of every interaction that occurs in Microsoft Teams, including content such as messages, files, and reactions, as well as the context around these interactions, and provides functionality for users to apply governance policies and review messages for compliance.

In April, Microsoft announced that Teams daily active users had skyrocketed to 75 million, an increase of 70% from the previous month. The exponential growth is largely attributed to businesses moving toward remote operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for increased informal communication.

However, while organizations continue to adopt new technologies in response to new working conditions, many have not yet adapted their information governance strategies to incorporate these new data sources. Data created in cloud-based platforms such as Microsoft Teams is still subject to industry regulations and privacy requirements such as the California Consumer Protection Act, which in effect requires organizations to better manage personal data.

ZL UA ingests Microsoft Teams communication data, at which point it is indexed, classified, and given the appropriate governance policy. Electronic communications that violate policies are flagged for review, in compliance with requirements set forth by FINRA and the SEC, via ZL’s leading compliance module, which was recently updated with innovative augmented supervision capabilities, such as:

Echo Reduction technology, used to prevent users from having to review the same flagged message whenever there is a reply in the thread. This dramatically reduces wasted time in the review process.

Upgrades to ZL’s lexical engine to provide more granular search functionality, using “Surround Queries” which combine a string of lexical rules to more precisely identify violations and minimize false positives.

A flexible review pipeline for compliance departments, ensuring flagged communications are defensibly managed. This includes a multi-review pathway, allowing compliance users to customize the review process for various types of violations.

A review dashboard delivered through a new and more intuitive UI that features built-in analytics for deeper insight.

Once ingested into ZL UA, content from Teams can also be searched for in compliance with privacy regulations as well as for eDiscovery requirements.

“ZL is committed to helping its customers adapt to change, driven by new technologies, new regulations, and new behaviors,” said Kiran Singamsetty, Head of Enterprise Solutions and Services, ZL Technologies. “We’re witnessing a sea change that reaches every corner of the enterprise. As ever, our fundamental commitment is reflected in the continuous advancements we’ve made to our platform.”

ZL is a Microsoft Gold Partner, the highest tier of the Microsoft partner ecosystem, and a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. The company provides information management and compliance solutions to many of the top financial institutions and Global 1000. Please click here for more information.

