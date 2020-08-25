Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,674 in the last 365 days.

Patriot Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Net Loss

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a pre­tax loss of $1.7 million (net loss of $1.3 million), or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The six-month, year-to-date net loss is $2.4 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted shares, during the same period in the prior year. The 2020 results to date, reflect a higher loan loss provision the Bank has put in place as a precaution relating to COVID-19, along with lower net interest income and non-interest income, due to the lower market interest rates.

The Bank continues to provide CARES Act payment relief on loan balances, now totaling approximately $223.2 million - predominately commercial real estate loans and commercial industrial loans.

In the second quarter of 2020, total assets decreased 2% to $979.5 million, as of June 30, 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The Bank’s Net Loan portfolio decreased 3.3% or by $26.5 million, to $781.4 million, while Deposits decreased $20.1 million or 2.5%, to $783.1 million. This decrease in Deposits is reflective of a decline in the use of wholesale brokered deposits.

Excluding that change in brokered deposits, total deposits to the institution actually increased $43 million (5%) for the quarter, reflecting success in Patriot’s new on-line national deposit initiative, which grew by $35 million during the second quarter of 2020, along with a simultaneous growth in regional retail branch banking deposits. This is all part of a strategic balance sheet repositioning designed to downsize and strengthen the Bank’s capital ratios and position the Company for a return to profitability.

As far as the impact of COVID-19, Patriot has kept all branches open with customers re-directed to non-contact ATM’s and Live Banker ATMs as on-line banking services continue to be optimized with expanded customer call center staffing. Its multi-year investment to enhance customer’s technological banking experience has been well tested during the pandemic, as from January 1 to June 30, 2020, Patriot’s mobile deposits were up 163%, use of its mobile app banking was up 31%, monthly average log-ins rose 16% and the number of customers completely new to digital banking rose by 26%.

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman stated: “The past six months have been incredibly challenging to U.S. businesses and consumers, but we have capably managed through the pandemic, while strengthening our valued customer base. With strategic adjustments to our balance sheet, we believe we have initiated steps to bolster our capital position to bridge us through what we hope is the tail end of the pandemic and back to profitability. In addition, we have made numerous operating and staff changes to strengthen Patriot’s management team and improve operating efficiency. The latest change includes the recruitment of a seasoned community bank executive, Robert Russell, to lead Patriot as its new President/CEO. We have also enhanced our funding base through the closing of a $52 million pre-paid debit card transaction that was completed in mid-July. The benefits of this transaction will begin being reflected in the 3rd quarter.”

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell added: “I believe the Bank has established the right foundation for future growth and enhanced profitability. Patriot’s focus on organic growth of customer deposits is making an impact at the local branch level and our national on-line deposit gathering has also seen success. The Bank has invested in building strong customer relationships, a well-developed technology platform and intends to continue to leverage those activities. We received approval to compete in the pre-paid card business during July and we completed a transaction resulting in over $50 million in prepaid deposits which will have a positive impact on the Bank’s cost of funds. Patriot is committed to growing the SBA division and is focused on small business and commercial lending. We believe that the decisions we are making today as an organization will position the Bank for the future, especially as the local and national economies recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

Financial Results:
As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $979.5 million, as compared to $999.6 million at March 31, 2020 and $977.8 million at June 30, 2019. Net loans receivable totaled $781.4 million, as compared to $807.9 million at March 31, 2020 and $803.3 million at June 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $783.1 million at June 30, 2020, as compared to $803.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $767.6 million at June 30, 2019.

The decline in loans and total assets represents the intentional downsizing of the Bank’s balance sheet as the current economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are assessed. The Company continues to originate loans, but at a slower pace than in the past, and has seen loan maturities and loan payoffs outpace loan originations during the first six months of 2020.

While total deposits declined $20 million during the quarter, this solely reflects a decline in wholesale brokered deposits, which declined $64 million during the quarter due in part to the decline in loan volumes. Excluding the change in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $43 million (5%) for the quarter, reflecting the success of the Bank’s on-line national deposit initiative, which grew by $35 million during the second quarter, along with a growth in retail branch banking deposits.

Net interest income was $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.1% from the first quarter of 2020, and a decline of 14.1% from the second quarter of 2019. The year-to-date net interest income was $12.0 million, a decrease of 7.5% over the year-to-date June 2019.

Net interest margin was 2.46% in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 2.72% in the first quarter of 2020 and 2.96% in the second quarter of 2019.

This decline reflects the impact of lower interest rates connected with the 1.50% decline in market interest rates in late first quarter of 2020 connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asset yields were impacted by those changes in the second quarter while retail and brokered deposit rates have declined at a slower pace. Compared to the prior year, net interest income was also negatively impacted by an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings associated with the conversion of certain borrowings from a low variable teaser rate to higher fixed rate.

The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 was $910,000, as compared to $804,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses in 2020 was primarily due to loan charge-offs and an additional reserve attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a large provision booked in the quarter associated with a single commercial loan charge off. The Allowance for Loan losses now totals 1.41% of total loans compared with 1.33% in the first quarter of 2020 and 1.04% a year ago.

Non­interest income was $389,000 in the second quarter of 2020, 7.6% lower than the first quarter of 2020, and 48.7% lower than the second quarter of 2019. The year-to-date non-interest income was $810,000, a 46.1% decrease over year-to-date non-interest income as of June 30, 2019. The decrease in non­interest income was primarily due to lower realized gains on the sale of SBA loans associated with delays in executing the sale of those loans.

Non­interest expense was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, 6.5% lower than the first quarter of 2020, and 2.4% higher than the second quarter of 2019. The year-to-date non-interest expense was $14.3 million, 8.2% higher than the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase of $714,000 in salaries and benefits reflecting the build-up of staffing in the SBA business during the second half of 2019 and lower loan origination cost deferrals due to the lower volume of loan originations.

The income tax benefit was $446,000 in the second quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 26%.

As of June 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $64.2 million, as compared to $64.6 million at March 31, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share was $16.30 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $16.43 at March 31, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.03%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.52% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.77%.

Patriot suspended its quarterly dividend and expects to resume when the current economic uncertainties are settled.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville and Stamford, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

About the Company:
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; and (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees.

Contacts:      
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph Perillo  Robert Russell Michael Carrazza
900 Bedford Street  Chief Financial Officer President & CEO  Chairman
Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5954 203-252-5939  203-251-8230
www.BankPatriot.com      


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)          
               
               
(In thousands, except share data) June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
               
Assets
          
Cash and due from banks:          
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 1,616     $ 1,806     $ 5,578  
Interest bearing deposits   64,280       50,350       45,538  
    Total cash and cash equivalents   65,896       52,156       51,116  
Investment securities:          
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   46,624       44,830       43,839  
Other investments, at cost   4,450       4,450       4,963  
    Total investment securities   51,074       49,280       48,802  
               
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   2,897       2,897       2,922  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,503       4,477       4,513  
               
Gross loans receivable   792,500       818,841       10,819  
Allowance for loan losses   (11,148 )     (10,916 )     792,500  
  Net loans receivable   781,352       807,925       803,319  
               
SBA loans held for sale   7,579       17,996       4,283  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   5,624       3,801       3,678  
Premises and equipment, net   33,962       34,312       35,249  
Other real estate owned   2,400       2,400       1,954  
Deferred tax asset, net   12,180       11,989       11,132  
Goodwill   1,107       1,107       1,107  
Core deposit intangible, net   586       605       661  
Other assets   10,384       10,634       9,031  
  Total assets $ 979,544     $ 999,579     $ 977,767  
               
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest bearing deposits $ 97,360     $ 83,583     $ 84,295  
  Interest bearing deposits   685,728       719,631       683,271  
    Total deposits   783,088       803,214       767,566  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings   90,000       90,000       100,000  
Senior notes, net   11,890       11,871       11,815  
Subordinated debt, net   9,767       9,760       9,738  
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net   8,106       8,104       8,098  
Note payable   1,094       1,143       1,291  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   3,773       2,637       3,239  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   7,654       8,227       7,730  
    Total liabilities   915,372       934,956       909,477  
               
Commitments and Contingencies   -       -       -  
               
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred stock   -       -       -  
Common stock   106,251       106,213       106,059  
Accumulated deficit   (41,123 )     (39,845 )     (37,210 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (956 )     (1,745 )     (559 )
    Total shareholders' equity   64,172       64,623       68,290  
               
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 979,544     $ 999,579     $ 977,767  



PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)            
                       
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   June 30,
2019
                       
Interest and Dividend Income                  
  Interest and fees on loans $ 9,111     $ 10,033     $ 10,345     $ 19,144     $ 20,100  
  Interest on investment securities   378       416       398       794       777  
  Dividends on investment securities   90       138       114       228       232  
  Other interest income   24       135       237       159       570  
    Total interest and dividend income   9,603       10,722       11,094       20,325       21,679  
                       
Interest Expense                  
  Interest on deposits   2,792       3,200       3,533       5,992       6,797  
  Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   638       697       426       1,335       865  
  Interest on senior debt   228       229       228       457       457  
  Interest on subordinated debt   253       268       279       521       568  
  Interest on note payable and other   5       5       8       10       14  
    Total interest expense   3,916       4,399       4,474       8,315       8,701  
                       
    Net interest income   5,687       6,323       6,620       12,010       12,978  
                       
Provision for Loan Losses   910       804       2,937       1,714       3,102  
                       
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,777       5,519       3,683       10,296       9,876  
                       
Non-interest Income                  
  Loan application, inspection and processing fees   40       53       28       93       42  
  Deposit fees and service charges   66       114       116       180       243  
  Gains on sale of loans   72       12       296       84       676  
  Rental income   131       131       192       262       322  
  Other income   80       111       126       191       221  
    Total non-interest income   389       421       758       810       1,504  
                       
Non-interest Expense                  
  Salaries and benefits   3,645       3,861       3,608       7,506       6,792  
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   921       949       744       1,870       1,661  
  Data processing expenses   371       390       361       761       731  
  Professional and other outside services   726       784       803       1,510       1,512  
  Project expenses, net   54       94       (15 )     148       65  
  Advertising and promotional expenses   123       147       77       270       192  
  Loan administration and processing expenses   36       24       43       60       57  
  Regulatory assessments   364       440       395       804       710  
  Insurance expenses   78       70       54       148       95  
  Communications, stationary and supplies   133       120       131       253       265  
  Other operating expenses   439       492       527       931       1,096  
    Total non-interest expense   6,890       7,371       6,728       14,261       13,176  
                       
    Loss before income taxes   (1,724 )     (1,431 )     (2,287 )     (3,155 )     (1,796 )
                       
Benefit for Income Taxes   (446 )     (359 )     (632 )     (805 )     (464 )
    Net loss $ (1,278 )   $ (1,072 )   $ (1,655 )   $ (2,350 )   $ (1,332 )
                       
    Basic loss per share $ (0.32 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.60 )   $ (0.34 )
    Diluted loss per share $ (0.32 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.60 )   $ (0.34 )



FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                    
                           
                           
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      (Dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
                           
Quarterly Performance Data:                    
    Net loss   $ (1,279 )   $ (1,072 )   $ (1,655 )   $ (2,350 )   $ (1,332 )
    Return on Average Assets     -0.52%       -0.44%       -0.69%       -0.48%       -0.28%  
    Return on Average Equity     -7.89%       -6.37%       -9.44%       -7.15%       -3.82%  
    Net Interest Margin     2.46%       2.72%       2.96%       2.60%       2.92%  
    Efficiency Ratio     113.41%       109.28%       91.19%       111.25%       90.98%  
    Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     112.51%       107.90%       91.38%       110.09%       90.53%  
    % (decrease) increase loans     -3.22%       0.82%       2.95%       -2.42 %     4.02%  
    % (decrease) increase deposits     -2.51%       4.38%       1.96%       1.76%       3.27%  
                           
Asset Quality:                    
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 21,593     $ 16,450     $ 19,405     $ 21,593     $ 19,405  
    Other real estate owned   $ 2,400     $ 2,400     $ 1,954     $ 2,400     $ 1,954  
    Total nonperforming assets   $ 23,993     $ 18,850     $ 21,359     $ 23,993     $ 21,359  
                           
    Nonaccrual loans / loans     2.72%       2.01%       2.39%       2.72%       2.39%  
    Nonperforming assets / assets     2.45%       1.89%       2.18%       2.45%       2.18%  
    Allowance for loan losses   $ 11,148     $ 10,916     $ 8,458     $ 11,148     $ 8,458  
    Valuation reserve   $ 485     $ 1,100     $ 1,416     $ 485     $ 1,416  
    Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve     $ 11,633     $ 12,016     $ 9,874     $ 11,633     $ 9,874  
                           
    Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.41%       1.33%       1.04%       1.41%       1.04%  
    Allowance / nonaccrual loans     51.63%       66.36%       43.59%       51.63%       43.59%  
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans     1.47%       1.47%       1.21%       1.47%       1.21%  
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans     53.87%       73.05%       50.88%       53.87%       50.88%  
                           
    Gross loan charge-offs   $ 691     $ 44     $ 2,307     $ 735     $ 2,307  
    Gross loan recoveries   $ (13 )   $ (41 )   $ (5 )   $ (54 )   $ (54 )
    Net loan charge-offs   $ 678     $ 3     $ 2,302     $ 681     $ 2,253  
                           
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                    
    Book value per share (1)   $ 16.30     $ 16.43     $ 17.41     $ 16.30     $ 17.41  
    Shares outstanding     3,935,841       3,932,841       3,922,610       3,935,841       3,922,610  
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
    Leverage Ratio     9.03%       9.16%       9.61%       9.03%       9.61%  
    Tier 1 Capital     10.52%       10.51%       10.66%       10.52%       10.66%  
    Total Risk Based Capital     11.77%       11.76%       11.65%       11.77%       11.65%  
                           
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.            

Primary Logo

You just read:

Patriot Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Net Loss

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.