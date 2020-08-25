Rocket Lawyer expands access to justice with Evidence video feature

Legal Tech Innovator Delivers RocketEvidence™: A Digital Tool of Justice Serving the Vital Need for Attorney-Reviewed Documentation On the Go

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the affordable and complete legal service platform, today announced the release of RocketEvidence™ , its new mobile app feature that enables users to easily share video and other digital media documentation with attorneys for review. The launch comes at a time when video has emerged as a particularly effective, powerful force in the fight against injustice.



All too often today, illegal, disturbing and even tragic incidents of physical abuse, theft, harassment, racial profiling, discrimination, property destruction, breach of contracts, and more are captured on the phones of victims, witnesses, and other parties. These incidents highlight the critical role that video can play in documenting the truth and ensuring that justice ultimately prevails. Inspired by real-world situations experienced by the Rocket Lawyer community, RocketEvidence gives anyone with a smartphone the ability to confidently share video footage of an incident and get timely, attorney-client privileged counsel.

RocketEvidence enables:

Anyone to easily share video documentation of an incident with a Rocket Lawyer On Call ® attorney, in confidence, and ask questions or engage the lawyer to represent them

attorney, in confidence, and ask questions or engage the lawyer to represent them Landlords or personal property owners to ask a lawyer a question and attach visual evidence—for example, in the event of property damage or a fender bender

Tenants or buyers to get a lawyer's feedback on submitted documentation—for example, in the event of pre-existing property damage or negligence

Motorists to capture video and/or photographic evidence of traffic stops, traffic tickets, and citations, for a confidential and privileged attorney consultation

To put the need in perspective, there are approximately 20 million traffic stops and 2 million tenant evictions each year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, any activity away from home can be risky—this includes seeing a lawyer in person. Rocket Lawyer has always made it easy for anyone to get legal advice online, and users can now take this a step further by sharing evidence relevant to their legal questions. Additionally, in the fight against injustice, it’s imperative that people have a way to ask a lawyer the simple question, “Is what happened to me legal?”

“Like many people, I have been shocked and saddened by disturbing images of law enforcement misconduct. At the same time, as someone who grew up working in a family business and as an attorney myself, I’ve witnessed the power of video evidence in protecting the security of commercial property, contract performance, and civil dispute resolution,” said Charley Moore, Esq., Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO. “RocketEvidence enables anyone to live confidently, using the power of their smartphone to capture, share, and remedy injustice, wherever and whenever it happens.”

To start using Rocket Evidence, simply download the Rocket Lawyer app for your iPhone and iPad or for any Android device . For more information on the Rocket Lawyer complete legal platform, visit: www.rocketlawyer.com .

About Rocket Lawyer :

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden, because of high costs and complexity. So, we’re changing things. Rocket Lawyer delivers legal documentation and attorney advice, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Since 2008, we’ve helped over 20 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That’s legal made simple®. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .