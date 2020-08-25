BEDGEAR’s Innovative Mattress and Pillow Collections Highlight ‘Fashion that Functions’ By Maximizing Cross-Ventilation and Breathability

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today introduces the innovative S mattress collection as well as the Cosmo and Glacier pillow collections highlighting “fashion that functions” because of their elegant covers and new enhanced airflow designs, which are engineered to maximize cross-ventilation and breathability to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature.

The all-white Performance S mattresses are a luxurious sporty collection providing cross-ventilation for maximum breathability. This collection consists of three models with distinct comforts: S3 L Sport (firmest), S5 LS (medium-firm) and S7 LSX (plush). Quarter-inch-diameter holes are drilled vertically top to bottom throughout the mattresses to ensure continuous airflow and a clean and healthy sleep environment. Along with the vertically drilled holes, BEDGEAR’s patented Air-X® panels on the sides and ventilated React® material core provides enhanced airflow and cross-ventilation. Featuring BEDGEAR’s patented Ver-Tex instant-cooling cover, the S mattresses have a large, elegant BEDGEAR logo knitted down the center along with an S-shaped fluid pattern.

The Cosmo and Glacier pillow collections are the first of BEDGEAR’s Performance pillows to showcase the brand’s patented air vent design that maximizes breathability with cross-ventilation. An air vent is a soft, circular fabric with a mesh center, which is about the size of a nickel. The benefit of it is allowing hot air coming from the head, neck and shoulders to be directed away on the corners of the pillow away from the body. Both pillow collections feature BEDGEAR’s patented Ver-Tex® instant-cooling cover that is removable and washable to reduce sweat and heat buildup to create a clean and healthy sleep environment. Available in four heights, also called sizes, to meet personal sleep preferences, the lowest height pillow — 0.0 size — includes one air vent and a mesh patch on top and bottom while the other three heights — 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 sizes — include 10 air vents and mesh on all sides.

Excluding the 0.0 size, the Cosmo collection has a dual chamber that is soft on one side and firmer on the other. It has a lofty, marquee-diamond pattern, gray-colored cover with eye-catching rose-gold stitching and an instant-cooling feel. Cosmo’s fill allows conforming and pressure relief for enhanced comfort.

The Glacier collection has a single chamber that ensures consistent comfort throughout. It has a smooth, snow-white-colored cover with rose-gold stitching and an instant-cooling feel. Glacier’s fill allows resilient support without pillow bounce.

“BEDGEAR has become a sought-after brand of Performance® that provides fashionable and functional bedding products that are proven to relieve the consumer pain point of overheating,” said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR founder and CEO. “The elegant S mattress collection and Cosmo and Glacier pillow collections highlight BEDGEAR’s dedication of bringing new airflow innovations to consumers and our retail partners.”

The S mattress collection as well as the Cosmo and Glacier pillow collections will be showcased at the Summer Las Vegas Market, taking place on Aug.30–Sept. 3.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR’s sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

