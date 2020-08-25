RevZilla Increases Revenue From Email With Sailthru

Online motorcycle seller doubles conversions with personalized lifecycle messaging strategy over batch-and-blast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced that their client RevZilla, an online motorcycle gear and parts ecommerce retailer and an Internet Retailer Top 500 Retailer, has increased email-generated revenue and site traffic through the company’s offering. From July 2019 to March 2020 the company saw their personalized emails achieve twice the conversion rate of batch-and-blast emails.



“We worked with Sailthru to create a sophisticated automated program that would deliver personalized messaging triggered by key behaviors in the process, something that would have been impossible with cumbersome legacy technologies. Sailthru has helped us drive more sales through email and increased our site traffic with great support and an easy to use platform,” said Andrew Lim, Director of Retention Marketing at RevZilla.

Using a data-driven approach, RevZilla has created a highly scaled personalization program for every rider type and customer preference. RevZilla’s goals were to incorporate relevant and engaging content into customer journeys and scale the presences of tailored product recommendations. Using Sailthru’s Lifecycle Optimizer capability, along with other automation and personalization options from Sailthru, RevZilla has 177 different automation journeys that include triggers for browse and cart abandonment as well as automations for different product preferences for different riding styles and manufacturer preferences.

Sailthru’s Lifecycle Optimizer combined with other unique personalization capabilities in the platform, has driven significant increases in performance for RevZilla:

Conversion rate from personalized email 2x generic batch-and-blast

Automated experiences now account for 40% of email revenue

Triggered revenue being up 22% YoY

Site traffic from triggers up 128% YoY

“RevZilla has successfully increased revenue through personalization. Their approach, which ingests a broad variety of customer behavior data and creates automated triggers to provide tailored content for each customer, creates a great customer experience scalably. We’re excited to continue to grow and refine their strategy with them,” said Jason Grunberg, SVP of Marketing at CM Group.

