data.world Delivers New Agile Data Governance Capabilities

Enterprise data catalog introduces a new and modern approach to governance

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today released new agile data governance capabilities that help enterprise users more quickly and efficiently discover new data, request access, enrich metadata, and see how data is used within the organization. Agile data governance improves data assets by iteratively capturing knowledge as data producers and consumers work collaboratively.



“Our platform was built for a modern workforce where data-empowerment and data stewardship co-exist,” said Jon Loyens, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of data.world. “Being able to access the data you need and collaborate remotely on critical datasets is more important than ever. Taking an agile approach to data governance addresses these needs by simplifying data requests, adding transparency to how data is being used internally, and automating workflows so the entire business can get more from its data.”

data.world’s SaaS platform is designed to give anyone access to the data they need to make informed business decisions. These new agile data governance capabilities mean organizations are no longer constrained by data silos, complicated workflows, or opaque data resources. New features now available include:

Crowdsourcing and suggested edits/workflows accelerate time to your insights by empowering everyone in the company to participate in documenting data and analysis under an inclusive approach, capturing information and know-how across your organization.

accelerate time to your insights by empowering everyone in the company to participate in documenting data and analysis under an inclusive approach, capturing information and know-how across your organization. Bulk edit provides the ability for users to edit multiple datasets at once with a wizard-like user interface, increasing productivity all while making data stewards’ functions easier and more enjoyable.

provides the ability for users to edit multiple datasets at once with a wizard-like user interface, increasing productivity all while making data stewards’ functions easier and more enjoyable. Machine learning tagging uses AI to help organize and classify information assets, including automatically identifying which ones may be sensitive in nature.

uses AI to help organize and classify information assets, including automatically identifying which ones may be sensitive in nature. Advanced, fully automated lineage offers the ability to audit and understand how data connects. Knowing how data assets flow through an organization can help assist with root cause analysis and remediation efforts.

offers the ability to audit and understand how data connects. Knowing how data assets flow through an organization can help assist with root cause analysis and remediation efforts. Intuitive, centralized access requests streamline the democratization of data to all users. Based on profile configuration, an analyst can easily request access to explore a dataset or a series of related tables. That request is automatically routed to the data manager who can make a determination on whether and at what level to grant permissions. This dataset discovery feature can unlock access to critical datasets that an analyst may not otherwise know about or have access to.

streamline the democratization of data to all users. Based on profile configuration, an analyst can easily request access to explore a dataset or a series of related tables. That request is automatically routed to the data manager who can make a determination on whether and at what level to grant permissions. This dataset discovery feature can unlock access to critical datasets that an analyst may not otherwise know about or have access to. Enhanced usage metrics and reporting aid in understanding the state of a company’s metadata and how users are using the catalog to monitor and track safe usage, as well as audit information assets, including ones classified as sensitive.

aid in understanding the state of a company’s metadata and how users are using the catalog to monitor and track safe usage, as well as audit information assets, including ones classified as sensitive. Curated data access and virtualization allows secure provisioning of data access and federated, cross-database query within the data catalog, including analysis and BI tool access such as Tableau, Excel, Jupyter, R, Python, and more. This enables the fastest time to insight and minimizes wait times and data breadlines. Surface the most important data assets - cleansed, anonymized, tokenized, etc. to make the data non-sensitive and ready for quick use by analysts and knowledge workers.

These platform updates complement data.world’s agile approach to customer success . From the beginning of an engagement, data.world works with its clients to define a compelling use case. Then the company brings together the right mix of data consumers, data producers, and domain experts to address it. The collaboration and agile data governance capabilities within the data.world platform create a level of transparency that makes it easier for everyone to apply understood, documented, and trusted data against their initial business case.

According to Gartner, “Effective data management and governance are people-driven practices. They require consistent and high-quality interaction between a variety of roles, and these roles have grown more diverse and distributed over time. Maintaining communication and collaboration is even more critical in the current conditions, creating an opportunity for data and analytics teams to add value by furthering the adoption of new types of tools and approaches1. ”

The latest version of the data.world platform is available immediately. Click here for a demo of the latest agile data governance capabilities.

1 Gartner, “10 Data Management and Governance Actions to Reset, Increase Impact and Enable Remote Work”,

Ted Friedman, May 6, 2020

About data.world

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.

Media Contact

Ian Greenleigh, Director of Marketing

Email: ian.greenleigh@data.world