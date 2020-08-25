Conduent HR and Learning Services Recognized in 1st Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment on Learning

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s first ever PEAK Matrix assessment on Learning. The report, Learning Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020, assesses 18 different providers on their overall capabilities and their impact on the market, including value delivered.



Everest Group identified Conduent’s Learning Solutions offerings across the entire value chain of learning services, from consulting, content development and delivery to learning administration, as a company strength. They also recognized Conduent’s partnership ecosystem, which provides clients innovation in delivery, including virtual reality/augmented reality, microlearning, curation of content, learning experience and pathways.

“Conduent’s broad range of learning services and global delivery presence enable it to transform its clients’ learning functions,” according to Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Its ability to provide a seamless range of enabling technology solutions through multiple partnerships under a single umbrella sets it apart from many of its peers.”

Conduent HR and Learning Solutions focuses on a client’s broad learning constituency – employees, customers, vendors, business leaders and channel partners – to design and successfully deliver learning services. Annually, learners consume more than 20 million hours of content that has been designed and/or delivered by Conduent, while employers realize an average 20% reduction in operating costs. As COVID-19 quickly forced companies to transition to remote working, Conduent was able to leverage their partnership ecosystem to help clients sustain business continuity and enhance workforce skills through virtual learning.

“Leveraging our internal experts, innovative partners and an array of learning solutions, Conduent works with clients to develop learning strategies designed for their workforce and to meet their rapidly changing business goals,” said Tracy Amabile, Global Head of HR Services at Conduent. “We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group in their inaugural assessment for our work in driving a learning agenda that helps companies be more effective and impact their business results.”

According to the Everest Group, the Learning Services market is witnessing an increasing demand from companies of all sizes. The rising demand is primarily driven by the need to upskill and reskill employees in line with changing business needs, while simultaneously enhancing employee engagement to increase productivity.

