BlueStar Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer
Senior tech company brings on national talent.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES , August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar SeniorTech announced Friday that it has appointed a new Chief Marketing Officer, Douglas Foster. In this newly created role, Mr. Foster will join the senior leadership team of the company and report to CEO Robert Wray. Doug will lead all consumer and product marketing programs as BlueStar continues to provide safety, health, and connection to seniors across the United States. Doug brings a level of national marketing expertise and experience that BlueStar has never had before.
Fascinated with the impact created by combining art and science; Doug has recognized that digital transformation - as more technology enters corporate cultures, more human touch is required to harvest the value. It is here, at the intersection of art and science, where Doug has developed award-winning, data-driven strategies that have proven most profitable.
Doug Foster is a seasoned executive with C-suite experience in companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100-sized enterprises. In a dual role, he is Principal of NovaLex Consulting, LLC, a boutique consulting firm which specializes in data analytics and advanced marketing technology.
He served as 7-Eleven’s first CMO and has been CMO of the world’s largest durable medical equipment company as well as senior living – senior care (memory care / skilled nursing) enterprises.
Doug began his career in advertising and was Senior Vice President of J. Walter Thompson in New York.
BlueStar CEO Wray said, "We're delighted to bring on a recognized national talent like Doug Foster. He'll be vital to our growth trajectory, and we're lucky to have him on board."
About BlueStar SeniorTech
Founded in 2013, BlueStar SeniorTech provides technology and services to help seniors stay Safe, Healthy, and Connected in their homes as they age. It has 5000 customers across all 50 states. BlueStar also provides population health programs to help providers care for special needs and high-risk populations, including remote patient monitoring, prescription adherence programs, and COVID-19 monitoring and assessments. BlueStar is veteran-owned and operated, and certified by the Veterans Administration as a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business. It won the SBA Small Business of the Year Award (Maryland) in 2018.
