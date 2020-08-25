Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, IN., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL).

The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, Kimball Health, National, Etc. by National, Kimball Hospitality, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the Company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

For additional information contact:
 
Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com
 

                                                                   

 

