PSYC Continuing Its Path of Becoming Content Leader in The Psychedelic Space Through Key Interviews

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as the Company continues to ramp-up efforts with the development of its premium, industry-focused content, and continues expanding its network within the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine, PSYC will begin featuring its Microdose Monthly newsletter on a semi-monthly basis, with the second August edition having been released earlier this morning to subscribers.



The second edition of August’s Microdose Monthly newsletter is highlighted by an exclusive Psychedelic Spotlight interview conducted between PSYC CEO, David Flores, and the Founder/Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health, Inc. (“Field Trip”), Mr. Ronan Levy. Over the past several months, Field Trip has emerged as a leader in the psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy space and is focused on developing and administering life improving therapeutic programs through trained psychotherapists designed to heal treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Mr. Flores’s one-on-one interview with Mr. Levy offers insight into the mission and guiding principles of Field Trip, along with the company’s ongoing progress with its clinics in Toronto, Canada and New York, and touches on the company’s recent release of its Field Trip app.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “I am pleased with our progresses thus far and view these most recent changes as the next phase of our growth. Interviews like this place us in a position where we can effectively increase the amount of exceptional, thought-provoking content for our Microdose Monthly subscribers and visitors to Psychedelic Spotlight. I am also encouraged with the identity we are continuing to develop within this space of medicinal psychedelics that is lending to our ability to be able to connect with leaders within this space such as Mr. Levy from Field Trip. Everything we are focused on right now is about establishing a strong foundation beneath us and earning a reputable identity as a trusted news and media outlet in the psychedelic industry. Each of these factors, in my opinion, go hand-in-hand with helping to position PSYC for our future phases of growth which I intend for to have a focus and emphasis on developing sensible revenue generation opportunities through Psychedelic Spotlight and Microdose Monthly.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

