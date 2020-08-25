YANGAROO and the NAACP enter into multi-year agreement for the NAACP Image Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF, the “Company”), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (“NAACP”). YANGAROO will provide the NAACP with the YANGAROO Awards platform, an industry leading award show workflow management solution that will facilitate and administer the online submissions and the judging and balloting management processes, beginning with the 52nd NAACP Image Awards in 2021.



YANGAROO was chosen over competing bids to develop, host and maintain a comprehensive workflow solution, allowing eligible parties to enter submissions for consideration, nominations and ultimately to determine the winners across over sixty-five competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature. The NAACP Image Awards celebrates people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.

The adoption of the YANGAROO Awards platform will greatly reduce wasteful production and shipping of tens of thousands of screener discs and other physical media, providing a much more efficient, secure, and eco-friendly awards determination process for years to come.

“After reviewing numerous bids, YANGAROO was the clear choice to enable the submission and determination process for the NAACP Image Awards,” said Robin Harrison, acting director of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “Beyond the comprehensive and efficient technology platform, it was the vast knowledge and experience in the entertainment awards space that they brought to the table. We’re very pleased to be entering into this relationship.”

“It is an immense honor to be selected as a trusted partner by this historic and pre-eminent civil rights organization, holding the shared vision of a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race,” said Gary Moss, President & CEO, YANGAROO Inc. “We look forward to playing an integral role with the NAACP Image Awards for years to come.”

The NAACP Image Awards will join over 17 other major awards shows that rely on the YANGAROO Awards platform including The GRAMMYS, The Latin GRAMMYS, The Emmys (Daytime, News and Documentary, and Sports), The Golden Globes, The Academy of Country Music Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The BET Awards, The JUNOS, The PGA Awards, The BET Hip Hop Awards, The Soul Train Awards, and the Tony Awards.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence again Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible), and we have a partner c3 organization known as NAACP Empowerment Programs (contributions are fully tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS).

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 111

gary.moss@yangaroo.com