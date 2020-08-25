Kin Insurance Selects Snapsheet to Deploy End-to-End Claims Management Platform

Insurtech leaders join forces to automate, manage home insurance claims

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a pioneer in claims management technology, announced a new partnership with Kin , the insurance technology company that’s simplifying home insurance in disaster-prone areas across the country. Fresh off a $35 million Series B funding round, Kin tapped the Snapsheet Claims platform to enable an automated digital experience, omnichannel engagement, and end-to-end claims management from electronic first notice of loss (FNOL) through settlement.



With a direct-to-consumer model and a mission to transform home insurance, Kin leverages thousands of property data points to customize coverage and prices through a simple user experience. Kin’s expanding footprint extends across Florida and soon California, offering affordable coverage for homeowners in areas prone to extreme weather. The company’s unique approach to innovating property insurance is further streamlined through the implementation of the Snapsheet platform.

The cloud-native Snapsheet Claims platform delivers faster, better experiences by digitizing the entire claims process, from omnichannel intake of FNOL to data and technology assisted investigation and claim assessment, all the way through digital payment processing for settlements. Designed based on Snapsheet’s experiences with more than 90 carriers, the platform’s flexible, configurable approach allows insurance partners to rapidly change the claims experience through the use of technology.

“We’re changing how home insurance is done, and this strategic collaboration with Snapsheet infuses additional innovation into our approach,” said Sean Harper, CEO of Kin. “Snapsheet’s claims management platform is at the forefront of technology, backed by a decade of proven results. By quickly enabling the automation of workflows, omnichannel engagement, and the ability to capture unique data and analytics, this partnership bolsters our growth by creating new efficiencies and better customer experiences.”

“It’s an honor to team up with Kin as they continue their journey of innovation and growth,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “We’re proud to provide Kin with an automated, end-to-end platform that streamlines operations and powers a digital experience that makes home insurance simpler for people across the country.”

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world’s largest insurance carriers such as Zurich to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy to insurtechs like Clearcover and Kin.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneering leader of claims management technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on digitization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer engagement, drive greater organizational agility and deliver transformational benefits through a range of cloud-native solutions within its Snapsheet Cloud software suite – Snapsheet Claims, Snapsheet Appraisals and Snapsheet Payments – as well as through Snapsheet Appraisal Services. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and insurance and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Kin

Kin Insurance is an insurance technology company that exists to change home insurance from what it is to what it should be. Founded in 2016 by seasoned financial technology entrepreneurs Sean Harper, Lucas Ward, and Stephen Wooten, Kin leverages thousands of property data points to customize coverage and prices through a super simple user experience. Kin manages the Kin Interinsurance Network (KIN), a licensed insurance carrier and reciprocal exchange owned by its customers who share in the underwriting profit. Because of its efficient technology and direct-to-consumer model, Kin provides exceptionally low prices without compromising coverage. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with an office in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is currently hiring in both offices. For more information, visit www.kin.com.



