Introducing Level Touch: The Smallest, Most Capable Lock

Level Touch Combines Timeless Design, Smart Home Convenience and Top Security

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc. , the company redefining the smart home, today introduced Level Touch , the next generation of its invisible smart home entry products. Level Touch offers incredible flexibility, advanced technology and thoughtful design in the smallest smart lock package available on the market.



Built upon Level’s invisible smart bolt technology, Level Touch introduces a new era for residential locks and sets a new standard for a modern home entry experience. Its technology is thoughtfully hidden, offering smart home conveniences in an elegant and timeless lock design. With Level Touch, keys are optional - you can enter and exit in any way that is most convenient for you, with the touch of a finger, using your voice or even an included programmable keycard. All of this while maintaining the highest level of residential security of any smart lock to date.

Level Touch is available in multiple finishes to match and complement any aesthetic. Select finishes are available to order now at Level.co for $329.

“Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home,” said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. “Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology. We’re ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology.”

A first of its kind, Level Touch advances the capabilities, design and standards of locks. Features include:

DESIGNED TO DISAPPEAR, NOT INTERFERE – With its minimalist footprint and timeless design, Level Touch offers unmatched convenience and security without sacrificing style. It comes in four distinct finishes, including Satin Chrome, Satin Nickel, Polished Brass and Matte Black.



– With its minimalist footprint and timeless design, Level Touch offers unmatched convenience and security without sacrificing style. It comes in four distinct finishes, including Satin Chrome, Satin Nickel, Polished Brass and Matte Black. AUTOMATIC UNLOCK, TOUCH TO LOCK – No more digging for keys or pushing buttons. Level Touch is Bluetooth connected, so your door automatically unlocks when you enter the home boundary. Locking up is as quick as a touch of a finger on the lock, or it will automatically lock after a preselected time. Discreet NFC-enabled keycards are available to lock and unlock your home in case you’re phone-free.



– No more digging for keys or pushing buttons. Level Touch is Bluetooth connected, so your door automatically unlocks when you enter the home boundary. Locking up is as quick as a touch of a finger on the lock, or it will automatically lock after a preselected time. Discreet NFC-enabled keycards are available to lock and unlock your home in case you’re phone-free. INVITE ACCESS AND CONTROL ENTRY – With the Level app, welcome friends, family and people you trust into your home from anywhere. Guests gain entry to your home by using their phone as a key and you’ll get notified when people come and go.



– With the Level app, welcome friends, family and people you trust into your home from anywhere. Guests gain entry to your home by using their phone as a key and you’ll get notified when people come and go. PREMIUM CRAFTSMANSHIP – The Level Touch is built from stainless steel, resulting in a clean finish. The gearbox smoothly locks and unlocks under the toughest conditions and the Level Touch is powered by a cleverly hidden CR2 battery within the deadbolt, giving you power for at least a year.



– The Level Touch is built from stainless steel, resulting in a clean finish. The gearbox smoothly locks and unlocks under the toughest conditions and the Level Touch is powered by a cleverly hidden CR2 battery within the deadbolt, giving you power for at least a year. ENGINEERED FOR STRENGTH AND SECURITY – Level Touch is BHMA AAA certified to meet the highest industry standard for security and durability, so you’ll feel protected with every touch.



– Level Touch is BHMA AAA certified to meet the highest industry standard for security and durability, so you’ll feel protected with every touch. COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR LIFE – Level Touch installation only requires a screwdriver and an iOS or Android device to operate.



– Level Touch installation only requires a screwdriver and an iOS or Android device to operate. GET MORE WITH HOMEKIT – With HomeKit or HomeKit Hub, you can unlock additional features like voice control with Siri, remote connectivity, home automations and more.

To purchase Level Touch, please visit: level.co

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers the Level Touch, the first invisible smart lock, and the Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

