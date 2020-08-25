Alimera Sciences to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees.



Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36178

In addition, Mr. Eiswirth will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings from September 1-4, 2020. To schedule a meeting please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com.

About ILUVIEN

www.ILUVIEN.com

Alimera’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ Delivery technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .