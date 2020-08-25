NJ 211 and Cybercrime Support Network Launch New Jersey’s First Cybercrime Hotline

/EIN News/ -- Cedar Knolls, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJ 211 and the Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) announce the launch of New Jersey's first cybercrime support and recovery hotline. The new system, the second statewide cybercrime hotline in the U.S, allows New Jersey residents to dial 2-1-1 to report and find resources to recover from identity theft, financial fraud, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes.

NJ 211 is the statewide information and referral center connecting those in need to many different resources. “NJ 211 is a proud partner in this initiative,” remarked Melissa Acree, executive director of the organization. “We’ve been answering the call for help with health and human service needs since 2005. Both our staff and our infrastructure are perfectly poised to quickly connect New Jerseyans who have been victimized by cybercriminals to the existing resources that can help.”

Joe Geleta, Director of the Office of Emergency Management for the NJ Department of Human Services, couldn’t agree more. “This is another great example of how NJ 211 goes above and beyond on behalf of the citizens of this state. The NJ 211 team, through the cybercrime hotline, is sure to provide help and guidance to those impacted by identity theft or other types of cybercrimes,” he said.

Upon calling the hotline, victims will be connected with trained call specialists who can file a report on their behalf and provide programs and services that can help with legal, financial and emotional support. NJ 211 will be working closely with NJCCIC, NJ Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell, who has been providing online cybercrime services in the Garden State. “Our hotline will complement the services of NJCCIC by offering live assistance and resources to support victims of cybercrime,” Acree explained.

Cybercriminals can strike from any part of the globe, posing a challenge to law enforcement in providing aid after a cyber incident. This program will complement and work in collaboration with law enforcement to improve service together.

The need to address cybercrime is great. In 2019 alone, 9,067 New Jersey residents were affected by cybercrime totaling over $100 million in losses due to cyber-related incidents, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Experts estimate that these figures represent only a small fraction of the losses that occur.

"We are excited to provide New Jersey residents with this much needed service," said Kristin Judge, founder and CEO of CSN. "Together with our partners, we will help thousands of New Jersey residents report and recover from cybercrime."

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Comcast - Google - KnowBe4 - Microsoft - Trend Micro, CSN can continue to support individuals and small businesses through FraudSupport.org, a resource database for those affected by cybercrime and online fraud, and ScamSpotter.org, a website to help identify scams and stop fraudsters.

For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

About NJ 211

The 2-1-1 system in New Jersey began when the NJ Board of Public Utilities designated the 3 digit dialing code as a direct line for information and referral services for New Jerseyans in need. NJ 211 opened its doors in 2005 and has been answering calls for help ever since. As familiarity with the organization’s services grows, so too do the number of successful connections to help. In 2019, NJ 211 responded to over 670,000 requests for assistance that came in by phone, text, chat and online searches. The organization is a subsidiary of United Ways of NJ; serves as the state’s Homeless Hotline and New Jersey’s Home Energy Assistance Hotline; and is a key partner in the state’s emergency preparedness, response and recovery operations. Additionally NJ 211 augments multiple state, county and municipal initiatives. Services are free, confidential, multilingual and available 24/7/365. www.nj211.org

