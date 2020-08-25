Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,506 in the last 365 days.

NJ 211 and Cybercrime Support Network Launch New Jersey’s First Cybercrime Hotline

/EIN News/ -- Cedar Knolls, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJ 211 and the Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) announce the launch of New Jersey's first cybercrime support and recovery hotline. The new system, the second statewide cybercrime hotline in the U.S, allows New Jersey residents to dial 2-1-1 to report and find resources to recover from identity theft, financial fraud, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes.

NJ 211 is the statewide information and referral center connecting those in need to many different resources. “NJ 211 is a proud partner in this initiative,” remarked Melissa Acree, executive director of the organization. “We’ve been answering the call for help with health and human service needs since 2005. Both our staff and our infrastructure are perfectly poised to quickly connect New Jerseyans who have been victimized by cybercriminals to the existing resources that can help.” 

Joe Geleta, Director of the Office of Emergency Management for the NJ Department of Human Services, couldn’t agree more. “This is another great example of how NJ 211 goes above and beyond on behalf of the citizens of this state. The NJ 211 team, through the cybercrime hotline, is sure to provide help and guidance to those impacted by identity theft or other types of cybercrimes,” he said.

Upon calling the hotline, victims will be connected with trained call specialists who can file a report on their behalf and provide programs and services that can help with legal, financial and emotional support. NJ 211 will be working closely with NJCCIC, NJ Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell, who has been providing online cybercrime services in the Garden State. “Our hotline will complement the services of NJCCIC by offering live assistance and resources to support victims of cybercrime,” Acree explained. 

Cybercriminals can strike from any part of the globe, posing a challenge to law enforcement in providing aid after a cyber incident. This program will complement and work in collaboration with law enforcement to improve service together. 

The need to address cybercrime is great. In 2019 alone, 9,067 New Jersey residents were affected by cybercrime totaling over $100 million in losses due to cyber-related incidents, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Experts estimate that these figures represent only a small fraction of the losses that occur.

"We are excited to provide New Jersey residents with this much needed service," said Kristin Judge, founder and CEO of CSN. "Together with our partners, we will help thousands of New Jersey residents report and recover from cybercrime."

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Comcast - Google - KnowBe4 - Microsoft - Trend Micro, CSN can continue to support individuals and small businesses through FraudSupport.org, a resource database for those affected by cybercrime and online fraud, and ScamSpotter.org, a website to help identify scams and stop fraudsters.

For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

About NJ 211

The 2-1-1 system in New Jersey began when the NJ Board of Public Utilities designated the 3 digit dialing code as a direct line for information and referral services for New Jerseyans in need. NJ 211 opened its doors in 2005 and has been answering calls for help ever since. As familiarity with the organization’s services grows, so too do the number of successful connections to help. In 2019, NJ 211 responded to over 670,000 requests for assistance that came in by phone, text, chat and online searches. The organization is a subsidiary of United Ways of NJ; serves as the state’s Homeless Hotline and New Jersey’s Home Energy Assistance Hotline; and is a key partner in the state’s emergency preparedness, response and recovery operations. Additionally NJ 211 augments multiple state, county and municipal initiatives. Services are free, confidential, multilingual and available 24/7/365. www.nj211.org 

###

Attachment 

Rachel Dooley
Cybercrime Support Network
502-382-8615
press@cybercrimesupport.org

Sue Ross
NJ 211
sross@nj211.org

You just read:

NJ 211 and Cybercrime Support Network Launch New Jersey’s First Cybercrime Hotline

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.