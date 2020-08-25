When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 24, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 24, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain undeclared milk. Company Name: Frito-Lay North America Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming to retail stores and via foodservice, vending, e-commerce, mail distribution and other channels.

No other Lay’s products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs are recalled.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description Sizes UPC Listed on Back of Bag Code Date & Manufacturing Code – Listed on Front of Bag Along Top Right Side Representative Image Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips 1 oz. 28400 00861 Both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 3 NOV 2020 And one of these 9-digit Manufacturing Codes 6483214xx 6481214xx 6482214xx (x=any number) See Image Below 1 1/2 oz. 28400 00300 2 5/8 oz. 28400 32420 7 3/4 oz. 28400 19961 12 1/2 oz. 28400 31040 15 1/2 oz. 28400 17514

1 oz. or 1.5 oz. bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips included in the following variety packs are also recalled:

Product Description UPC One of These Manufacturing Codes Representative Image Contains Frito-Lay 10 count Lay’s sack 28400 31299 20 OCT 2020 2AG22100546 3 NOV 2020 1AG12230503 3 NOV 2020 5AG12200503 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 28 count Classic Mix cube box 28400 15586 20 OCT 2020 4AG12190602 20 OCT 2020 4AG22260661 20 OCT 2020 5AG12200602 20 OCT2020 4AG12120605 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 50 count Flavor Mix tray 28400 05804 20 OCT 2020 1AG12230102 3 NOV 2020 1AG12300102 3 NOV 2020 5AG12270102 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. Individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 18 count Flavor Mix sack 28400 15443 20 OCT 2020 4AG12190413 20 0CT 2020 5AG22200441 20 OCT 2020 2AG12240413 20 OCT 2020 4AG12190413 20 OCT 2020 6AG12210413 3 NOV 2020 2AG12240413 3 NOV 2020 3AG12250413 3 NOV 2020 3AG12320301 3 NOV 2020 4AG12260413 3 NOV 2020 4AG22260441 3 NOV 2020 5AG22270461 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 60 count Variety Pack case Carton UPC 000 28400 31831 0 3 NOV 2020 10AG1 See Image Below Recalled 1 1/2 oz. individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

Product Description UPC One of These Manufacturing Codes Representative Image Contains Frito-Lay 30 count Classic Variety Mix tray Carton UPC 000 28400 52347 9 Tray UPC 28400 01973 3 NOV 2020 5AG12270205 3 NOV 2020 1AG12300205 20 OCT 2020 2AG12240205 See Image Below Recalled 1 1/2 oz. individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 54 count Classic Mix cube box 28400 30817 20OCT2020 6TC12210101 20OCT2020 5TC12200101 20OCT2020 4TC12190101 20OCT2020 3TC12250101 20OCT2020 3TC12180101 20OCT2020 2TC12240101 20OCT2020 2TC12230202 03NOV2020 6TC12210101 03NOV2020 5TC12270101 03NOV2020 5TC12200101 03NOV2020 4TC12260101 03NOV2020 4TC12190101 03NOV2020 3TC12320101 03NOV2020 3TC12250101 03NOV2020 3TC12180101 03NOV2020 2TC12310101 03NOV2020 2TC12240101 03NOV2020 2TC12230202 03NOV2020 1TC12300101 03NOV2020 1TC12230101 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. Individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Frito-Lay 30 count Classic Mix cube box 28400 06241 06 OCT 2020 5TC12200202 20 OCT 2020 5TC12200202 20 OCT 2020 5TC12270202 See Image Below Recalled 1 oz. Individual bag of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

