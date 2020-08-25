President congratulates Ukrainian people

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 25 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has congratulated the people, government and the president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelensky, on celebration of 29th anniversary of National Independence of that country on 24 August. ,

Addressing a massage to his counterpart, the Angolan president João Lourenço expressed the country’s interest in strengthening the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation that bring both peoples and countries together for the benefit of the progress and common development.