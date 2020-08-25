Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 case update (24 August 2020)
Total cases: 3,306 (+217) Recovered: 1,785 (+30) Active cases: 1,507 Tests: 371,886 (+3,642) Deaths: 14 (+2)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
