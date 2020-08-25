Atomera to Present at LD 500 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will present at the LD 500 investor conference on September 1, 2020.



The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am Pacific Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera’s investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

