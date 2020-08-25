Update: Road Reopened - Traffic alert – Rt 14 Woodbury
The roadway has been reopened.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 14 in Woodbury is closed in the area of 6401 Rt 14 due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.