Update: Road Reopened - Traffic alert – Rt 14 Woodbury

The roadway has been reopened.

From: Barrett, Jennifer A via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:17 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic alert – Rt 14 Woodbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 14 in Woodbury is closed in the area of 6401 Rt 14 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.