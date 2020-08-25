Police seize means used in illegal diamond mining

Saurimo, ANGOLA, August 25 - Police have announced the seizure of several means used in illegal diamond mining in the eastern Lunda Sul province, as part of operation dubbed ?Operação Transparência?.,

The data were released Monday by the local deputy coordinator of the said Operation, Commissioner Mário Queiroz, while speaking to the press at the end of the meeting with the staff.

Mário Queiroz also said that the actions led to detention of 41 national citizens in the Samusseleca, Saurimo municipality.

The police retrieved shovels, sieves, motor-pumps, hoses, mine bar, bags, plastic buckets, compressors, pots, ropes and machetes.

The meeting discussed the report on 28 July- 23 August activity, also aimed at fighting against illegal exploitation of diamonds.

Operação Transparência was initially launched in seven provinces, out of the 18 country’s provinces - Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Moxico, Bié, Uíge and Zaire), having been progressively extended to whole country.