Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Update (24th August 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 66 new cases out of 346 tests, 0 deaths and 146 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,148 including 280 deaths and 10,208 recoveries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

