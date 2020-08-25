Matilda Cloud achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a unified platform suite for Cloud life-cycle management achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency. Organizations that have developed their Cloud competencies through innovative and customer-focused Cloud Solutions on Microsoft Azure are awarded the Gold level of Cloud Platform Competency by Microsoft.
Gold Competency denotes the partner’s consistent capability, the highest level of expertise, and commitment to Microsoft technology. By demonstrating their experience and expertise, these partners are placed in the top tier of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem as this means they can use their demonstrated proficiency to provide innovative solutions to customers.
Not all companies are in a position to achieve this status. Partners must successfully complete their exams to prove their level of technological expertise, and then designate specific individuals to a single Microsoft competency to ensure a certain level of staffing capacity. Matilda Cloud also had to submit their customer references for completed projects to meet the test performance.
With this achievement, Matilda Cloud can completely leverage the power of Microsoft Cloud.
Matilda Cloud provides an integrated Cloud-agnostic AI-driven platform that covers the value chain from discovery to management, with continuous optimization in real-time, for proven business outcomes. Matilda Cloud’s platform is available as an integrated suite or as stand-alone components delivered in a SaaS model. It enables customers to effectively leverage the most impacted capability to get the best return-on-investment IT infrastructure investments.
“Achieving the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency shows our continued commitment to help customers’ bridge the gap between their business requirements and technological capabilities. I am delighted and extremely honored that our team at Matilda Cloud was able to reach this level of competence. We would also like to thank our partners and customer for constant support. With this recognition, we will be able to be better positioned to provide a state-of-the-art platform and solve complex challenges for our customers for their Cloud journey with Microsoft Cloud’s competency.” said Suresh Cheruku, President and CEO of Matilda Cloud.
About Matilda Cloud: Matilda Cloud is a privately held company that provides an industry-leading product suite for organizations to drive their Cloud transformation journey. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing in October 2019, Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated full-offering platform that enables highly automated rapid migration to public, private, hybrid, or container-based Cloud technologies while providing management of current Cloud environments. Modules of the platform include fully automated Discovery, Value Stream, Migrate, AIOps, and Optimize all using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
For more information, please visit - https://matildacloud.com/
Mahesh Cheruku
