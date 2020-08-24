Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,507 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Veterans Homes

The Idaho Division of Veterans Services operates three Veterans Homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello. All three homes share a common goal of providing responsive medical and supportive care to veterans who can no longer provide for themselves. The quality of life for veterans is their primary focus and we provide an environment that supports privacy, independence, comfort and security, while meeting social needs.

For more information regarding any of the three Veterans Homes, please visit Idaho Division of Veterans Services webpage regarding these homes: https://www.veterans.idaho.gov/ISVH.

 

[This page was last reviewed and updated on: 8/24/2020.]

You just read:

Idaho Veterans Homes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.