The Idaho Military Legal Alliance is an organization that works to increase access to pro bono legal services for Idaho’s military population. IMLA objectives include coordinating services of IMLA partners, providing continuing legal education on military legal issues, supporting military legal clinics in all parts of Idaho, and recruiting pro bono attorneys to help Idaho’s military population.

For more information, please visit: http://www.idahomilitarylegalalliance.org/

[This page was last reviewed and updated on: 8/24/2020.]