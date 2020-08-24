Request Military Service Records

Recent military service and medical records are not online. However, most veterans and their next of kin can obtain free copies of their DD Form 214 (Report of Separation) and the following military service records: Official Military Personnel File (OMPF); Replacement Medals; Medical and Health Records; Burials and Emergency Requests; and Natural Disaster Requests.

Please visit The National Archives Veterans' Services Records webpage to fill out requests for any of the records listed above: https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records.

UPDATE : Phased Reopening of National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPRC was closed from March 23 through June 23, 2020. As of June 24th, the NPRC entered into Phase One of a gradual reopening process. The center is currently servicing emergency requests and will soon expand its service to include time-sensitive requests from veterans for records needed to secure VA home loan guarantees and employment opportunities. These expanded services are planned to begin on August 3, 2020.

