08/24/20-LEASES AVAILABLE FOR TWO BANYAN DRIVE PROJECTS IN HILO

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: August 24, 2020

LEASES AVAILABLE FOR TWO BANYAN DRIVE PROJECTS IN HILO

(Honolulu) – Qualified applicants are being sought to enter into long-term lease agreements for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the former County Club Condominium Hotel in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo, on Hawai‘i Island.

DLNR published legal notices yesterday, announcing the Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the two iconic properties. It is noted that both properties will require substantial investments for renovations and operations of the properties. The department is hoping to receive proposals that will promote the continued revitalization of Banyan Drive and help re-establish East Hawai‘i as a travel destination. Interested applicants can get more information at these links: