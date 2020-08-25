Bernet International sees an increase of People Investing in the Stock Market during the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of people from all over the world struggle to cope with the global pandemic suffering lockdowns and quarantines, a large number of people have turned to learning and preparing for their financial future. Bernet International have said in a recent press release they have seen a surge of new clients amid the uncertainty with many people looking at an alternative source of income as many have been left in the dark about the security of their employment.

With the pandemic initially sending prices of shares tumbling, Bernet International reported they have added more than 15,000 clients to their books during the first quarter of 2020. Mainly fueled by retail traders, and private investors the numbers also include a large number of small to mid-size businesses looking to make up for lost income.



Bernet Internationals Head of Client Development, Felix Kern, has said that “The recent influx of people turning to investing has been a direct result of the pandemic, with many people explaining that the reason for their investments are in a bid to recover lost income in the fallout of the global shutdown.” He continued to say “Bernet International have always been proud to serve all kinds of investors looking to either start or expand on their portfolios. With the pandemic at the forefront of our investment decision making currently, we are offering our clients a much more conservative approach when designing their portfolios.”



The expert traders at Bernet International have been extremely busy lately advising their clients to create a long term diversified plan, so that once the pandemic is no longer declared as a global emergency, clients of Bernet International will be in a great place to continue to expand on their portfolio.



Bernet international has been offering their clients a large selection of financial advice and services since 2013. Working with individuals and companies, Bernet International aims to construct and execute efficient and effective strategies that are proven to generate the returns that their clients are looking for. Bernet international believes that the client should always come first, and works to ensure that they make a positive impact on your financial future.

