The State Board of Education hosted a student voice panel on August 24 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. facilitated by Margarita Amezcua (SBE's west-side student Board member). The session was entitled "Modern Day Racism in Education."

The goal of this panel was to give policymakers a better understanding of the problems that students of color face in the education system and the broader world, so that policy actions can be informed by student voice. Over 200 people registered to listen to the experiences of students Mineva Misiaita (Auburn Riverside High School), AJ Lopez (Bainbridge High School), Shreya Mehta (Hanford High School), Jennifer Tran (Foster High School), Shafaq Buttar (Foster High School), Ally Sutherland (Woodinville High School), Alicia Ing (recent graduate, Renton High School), and Margarita Amezcua (Auburn Riverside High School). Special thanks to those students who shared their view!

Some attendee comments: "I just want to say - this has been amazing. Your sharings have been very helpful. My wish would be that this would be required viewing for everyone in education, and an their own action list to follow! Thank you again for your courage to speak your truth. So valuable!" - SBE Vice Chair, MJ Bolt

"This is precisely the information we need more of to better inform everyone who considers themselves to have a stake in education. I appreciate you all! Thank you!" - Associate Education Ombuds, Yordanos Gebreamlak

"As a longtime advocate for Ethnic Studies, thanks for your insightful comments on this. Y’all are SO RIGHT!" - Washington Education Assocation Board of Directors, Michael Peña