Former NFL Player’s Dutch Treats Now Available At 900 T.J. Maxx Stores
Finger Licking Dutch announces that its Caramel Stroopwafels are now available in over 900 T.J. Maxx outlets throughout the United States. The partnership with the national retail chain is a major milestone for the company, which was founded only three years ago.
As of the first week of October, Finger Licking Dutch Stroopwafels will also be available in 500 T.K. Maxx stores throughout the United Kingdom, Poland and Germany.
Finger Licking Dutch was founded in 2017 by John Bronson, a former tight end with the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons (2005-2007), and Femke Veelenturf, a former school teacher from Holland.
“We’re thrilled to partner with TJX Companies,” said John Bronson, co-founder and managing director of Finger Licking Dutch. “TJX has been a leader in retail for many years, and we’re honored to have our stroopwafels in their stores, which are known for offering unique food items. It’s a perfect fit.”
A stroopwafel (pronounced strope-waffle) is a waffle made from thin layers of baked dough with a thin layer of caramel syrup in between. They originated in the city of Gouda in the Netherlands over 200 years ago and remain a popular Dutch treat.
The origins of Finger Licking Dutch go back to when John and Femke were on one of their first dates, and Femke gave John a cup of coffee with the famous stroopwafel on top of the mug. John was immediately hooked with the taste of the warm caramel surrounded by two crispy wafers — and their company was born.
Finger Licking Dutch products are currently available in over 1,500 retailers in the U.S. and five retailers in Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire.
They are also available on HSN, the home shopping network. To date, Finger Licking Dutch Stroopwafels have been featured on HSN seven times. Femke Veelenturf has appeared on HSN four times, and she and Finger Licking Dutch Stroopwafels are a huge hit with fans. HSN is part of the Quarate Retail Group, whose eight retail brands reach approximately 380 million homes worldwide annually. Finger Licking Dutch has also been featured on Zulily, another Quarate Retail Group company.
About Finger Licking Dutch
Finger Licking Dutch is a privately owned company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Finger Licking Dutch Stroopwafels are made in the Netherlands according to a traditional recipe. They are entirely non-GMO with no artificial colors or flavors and are suitable for vegetarians.
Annet Kooistra
