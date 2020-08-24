Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Provides Additional Coronavirus Relief to Local Governments

LINCOLN – On Monday, the State of Nebraska issued updated guidance for local governments seeking Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursement.  New guidance now allows qualified applicants to seek “reimbursement for presumptive payroll expenses for public safety employees for the period March 1, 2020 thru May 31, 2020.”

 

A copy of the guidance issued to counties, cities, municipalities, and villages can be found by clicking here.  Additional FAQ can be found by clicking here.

