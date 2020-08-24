Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Provides Additional Coronavirus Relief to Local Governments

LINCOLN – On Monday, the State of Nebraska issued updated guidance for local governments seeking Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursement. New guidance now allows qualified applicants to seek “reimbursement for presumptive payroll expenses for public safety employees for the period March 1, 2020 thru May 31, 2020.”

