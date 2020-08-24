Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Robertson To 385th Judicial District Court

August 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leah G. Robertson as Judge of the 385th Judicial District Court in Midland County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Leah G. Robertson of Midland is an Of Counsel attorney at Ward & Myers, LLP. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Midland County Bar Association and a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is a member of the Class of 2019 Leadership Texas, president of the Midland Community Theatre, past president of Safe Place of the Permian Basin, past co-president of Executive Women of Midland, and a sustainer member of the Junior League of Midland. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Government from Texas Woman’s University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Governor Abbott Appoints Robertson To 385th Judicial District Court

