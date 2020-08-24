Scotty Ray Morton Releases "Dang Proud" to Country Radio
EINPresswire.com/ -- MC1 Nashville Recording Artist Scotty Ray Morton releases "Dang Proud" to Country Radio. Scotty's new releases follows the success of his first release "Red Wine & Whiskey" which was released in October 2019.
Scotty Morton grew up in Columbia, TN. When he was a little boy Scotty's Granddaddy would have small shows in his home where friends and neighbors would come and listen while he would sing and play his guitar. One of Scotty’s favorite memories was his Granddaddy telling him at a young age that ‘He was going to make a singer out of him one day.”
Scotty was raised in a strict environment and attended a Pentecostal Church. The music he wanted to play was not allowed in the home. Some of his musical influences were George Jones, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Jr. When he was old enough Scotty started performing his music in clubs and people started coming out and enjoying his music and that’s when his music career took off!
With his music career growing Scotty has opened for Charlie Daniels, Lorrie Morgan, Cowboy Troy and Marty Brown from America’s Got Talent. Scotty was named the 2016 Male Vocalist of The Year at the Josie Awards. The Josie Awards are one of the largest award shows that celebrate independent artists worldwide of all genres.
Scotty said of the song, "I was honored to receive the call from Anita Cox about recording this song which was written by Anita Cox, Amy Swanson & Eli Velasquez for writing the song. What I like about "Dang Proud" is that I'm proud of the American Flag and what the flag stands for and for the troops who protect our freedom and our front line hero's which include our police officers, doctors, nurses and staff that protects our great nation. I'm "Dang Proud" to be living in a country who still believes that we are still one nation under God. I thank God for the veterans who have stood and those that have died for our country."
For more information on the Scotty Morton Band and tour dates please visit www.scottymortonband.com or www.mc1nashville.com.
Management by Michelle Baxter
931-629-4210
lbaxter25@bethelu.edu
Available for play on Play MPE
Rhonda Thompson
Music Star Nashville Press
+1 615-476-3121
