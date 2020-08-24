Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hill International to Present at the 11th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (“Hill”), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26-27, 2020. The Company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available on August 26, 2020 at 8:00 am ET / 7:00 am CT. 

The presentation can be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, via the investor relations section of the Company's website www.hillintl.com, and on the IDEAS conference website www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 65 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill International, Inc.  The Equity Group Inc.
   
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President Hill International, Inc Senior Vice President
One Commerce Square (212) 836-9608
2005 Market Street, 17th Floor dsullivan@equityny.com
Philadelphia, PA 19103  
(215) 309-7707 Lena Cati
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com  Vice President
  (212) 836-9611
  lcati@equityny.com

