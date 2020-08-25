JOHN HANCOCK SUPPORTS VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes John Hancock as their newest Corporate Member.
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Hancock, U.S.A., is a Boston-based insurance company. Established April 21, 1862, it was named in honor of John Hancock, a prominent patriot. They offer transparent financial advice tailored to unique financial needs through retirement planning, investments, financial solutions, and innovative life insurance, for individuals and business enterprises. In 2004, John Hancock was acquired by the Canadian life insurance company Manulife Financial. The company and the majority of Manulife's U.S. assets continue to operate under the John Hancock name. John Hancock's mission is making decisions easier and lives better for all their customers. They are equally committed to making a positive impact on the communities where we live and work. John Hancock has a passionate and experienced team of professionals united by their dedication to uphold their company mission and values.
John Hancock, and their parent company Manulife, place importance on finding business partners who share their commitment to excellence and believe that supplier diversity can positively impact the workplace, business partners, and the communities where they do business. They are committed to maintaining a diverse supplier base that provides a broad range of perspective, skills, and experience, in addition to quality and cost effectiveness.
As part of their commitment, John Hancock supports purchases from a qualified and diverse supplier base recognizing the importance of businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBT, people with disabilities, veterans, and service-disabled veterans. Businesses eligible for diversity status must be at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by men and/or women who fall in these categories.
John Hancock selects suppliers through a competitive bidding process. They set high standards of performance for themselves and the products and services they produce. They expect the same from their suppliers, in areas such as quality, responsiveness and service commitments. They look for companies who understand and demonstrate the importance of being socially responsible by making a difference through servicing local communities as well as build their value through active management of the economic, social and environmental impact. They want to partner with suppliers who are willing to work toward continuous improvement and more efficient products and services.
“We choose to partner with diverse suppliers who understand advancing representation of all types of diversity remains vital to driving a truly inclusive supply base.”
Said By: Phil Hirsh, Supplier Diversity Officer
John Hancock welcomes all diverse suppliers pursuing opportunities to complete their Diversity Supplier Registration Form. The registration does not guarantee winning a John Hancock bid and does not qualify the registrant as a preferred John Hancock supplier. Registrants must be certified through an accredited third-party certifying entity. Follow the link and register on John Hancock’s supplier portal.
If you qualify for this opportunity as an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB diverse supplier, additional support is available to identify opportunities with John Hancock’s Supplier Diversity Program, please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.
"We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
