14 companies privatized since 2019

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 24 - At least fourteen companies have been privatized since 2019, as part of the ongoing Privatization Program (PROPRIV) in the country, which allowed the Angolan State to raise 31 billion kwanzas. ,

According to the Secretary of State for the Treasury, Osvaldo Victorino João, who was speaking to the press at the end of the eighth meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, the privatized factories are mostly located in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE).

He stated that other "privatized assets" are from the agribusiness and refrigeration sectors (cold stores and slaughterhouses).

The privatization of the 14 units will enable the creation of 150 direct jobs and 320 indirect, according to Osvaldo Victorino João.

The secretary of state also announced that by December the Angolan state will privatize its assets in another 51 companies, which will raise a value of 100 billion kwanzas.

Among the assets to be privatised are Sonangol, Endiama and TAAG, the Banco de Comercio e Industria (BCI), Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI), Banco Económico (BESA) and Caixa Geral de Angola (BCGA), as well as the company ENSA Seguros and the Angolan Debt and Securities Exchange (Bodiva).

Also included are the agro-industrial units Aldeia Nova and Biocom, the factories Textang II, Satec and África Têxtil, the cement companies Nova Cimangola and Secil do Lobito, the breweries Cuca, Eka and Ngola and the construction company Mota Engil Angola.