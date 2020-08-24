Government to provide over 83,000 jobs

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 24 - The Angolan Government expects to create by 2021 about 83,500 jobs, announced this Monday in Luanda, the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Dias. ,

According to the minister, the jobs will be created in the framework of the Action Plan for the Promotion of Employability (PAPE), whose strategy of operationalization was analysed in the eighth meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

In statements to the press at the end of the session, Teresa Dias said that the strategy presents a model of employability with quality standards of international reference and that the focus is on job creation for young Angolans.

The PAPE aims to foster entrepreneurship among young people, in the technical-professional and small business management fields, and contribute to the process of promoting financial, fiscal and social inclusion of youth.

This action plan, which also aims to improve family income, is aligned with the programs of Production Support, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), Conversion of the Informal Economy (PREI) and Integrated Rural Trade Development (PIDCR).