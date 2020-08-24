Angolan government protects domestic production

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 24 - The Angolan government will stop providing Treasury funds for the import of products of high domestic consumption, which the country has the capacity to produce. ,

The decision was taken this Monday during the eighth ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of that body states that the measure aims to protect national production and allow the exchange resources that the country has at its disposal to be used in the service of economic and social development.

In statements to the press, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Victor Fernandes, said that among the products targeted are vegetables and industrial transformation goods, which he did not specify.

He said that, from now on, whoever wants to import these products should do so with their own resources and funds, adding that the Ministry of Trade and Industry will issue an Executive Decree to clarify these measures.

In the same session, the Economic Commission also appreciated the Balance Report of the Program to Support Production, Diversification of Exports and Import Substitution (PRODESI) for the 1st Semester of 2020.

The document reflects the actions carried out during the period in question, with emphasis on the projects approved under negotiation, as well as the criteria granted and the amounts involved.

According to the statement of the session, the credit lines accompanied by PRODESI currently have 254 projects approved, of which 54 with credits disbursed, amounting to 128 billion Kwanzas.

Private Credit Information Centers

In the banking area, the Economic Commission analysed a Regulation that establishes the terms and conditions of authorization, organization and operation of the Private Credit Information Centres.

These are entities responsible for collecting, storing and managing information on the fulfilment or non-fulfilment of credit obligations by natural or legal persons, as well as for preparing the respective history.

The Economic Commission has also agreed to the creation of the Coordinated Border Management Committee (CGCF) and the respective organizational and operational status.

This Committee is the result of the need to implement mechanisms that dynamize and regulate cooperation between the different institutions operating at the borders and neighboring countries.

The measure aims at implementing a comprehensive and effective border management system for joint action at local, national, regional and international levels, benefiting trade.

It applies to entities operating along national borders, at ports and airports, and is entrusted with migration, customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and police missions.

The Economic Commission has also examined the Draft Law on the Delimitation of Economic Activities, which defines the legal regimes for access to economic activity in the country.