A & A Express Delivery LLC Receives $10 Million of Funding from Private Investors
THESE FUNDS WILL PLAY A MAJOR ROLE IN EXPANDING THE COMPANY’S LOGISTICS NETWORK & ALSO IN THE EXPANSION OF ITS SAAS PLATFORM
Orlando, FL, USA - August 9, 2020: A & A Express Delivery, LLC. has proudly announced that it has received a sum of 10 million dollars in funding from private investors. This funding will enable the company to expand its already growing logistics network. Moreover, the funding will also help the company in further developing its world class SaaS platform. A & A Express Delivery is a state of the art reliable shipping platform that not only manages orders from around the world but also manages inventory and returns.
“We are very pleased to announce that we have received 10 million dollars of investment to expand our logistics network and SaaS platform.” Said Ashley Parsley of A & A Express Delivery, while talking about the investment received by the company. “Our team takes great pride in providing efficient logistics solutions that cover every aspect of the business processes, as the number of startups and businesses joining the e-commerce sector is skyrocketing in the recent years.” She added. According to Ashley, the company offers a highly cost-effective business model, which basically passes on the savings to the customer.
In addition, A & A Express Delivery has an efficient and expanding network of remote shipping agents across the United States. With the help of these efficient remote shipping agents along with the company’s external warehousing solutions, an immense volume of orders from both domestic as well as international customers is managed effectively. Furthermore, the choice of selecting a carrier is for the customer to make. A & A Express Delivery works with top carriers from around the world such as DHL, FedEx, USPS, and UPS to offer cost-effective rates and reliable shipping services. In a nutshell, the type and quality of e-commerce solutions provided by A & A Express Delivery are bespoke and second to none in this competitive sector, and the company is getting a phenomenal response from its growing number of customers from all around the world.
