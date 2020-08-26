Zamboni® Watch 2.0 released as stand-alone Apple Watch app
Magnin & Associates today introduces Zamboni® Watch 2.0, their new stand-alone app for the Apple Watch.
The app displays an overhead view of the Zamboni® ice resurfacer cleaning the ice on your Apple Watch whenever you start the app. If you press “Repeat Next Hour”, it will send a timed notification (at the top of the next hour) reminding you to clean the ice.
It was originally included as an option of their best selling Zamboni Challenge iPhone game. Now it is available as a stand-alone Apple Watch app!
The app was designed, produced and programmed by Ed Magnin, with additional assistance from Tony Aguiñaga and Patrick Hicks.
According to Ed Magnin, "Having played youth ice hockey, coached, and referred amateur games, I, like a million other people that hung around ice rinks, wished I could drive the Zamboni ice resurfacer. Our Zamboni Challenge and now this stand-alone watch app are our way to celebrate this exceptional worldwide brand."
Zamboni Brand Manager Paula Cooney added "We are happy to be able to share the news of the stand-alone Zamboni Apple Watch app with machine operators and fans around the world! The Zamboni Challenge app has been enjoyed by so many and being able to download the new Watch app with hourly 'resurfacings' is welcome news for the rink crowd."
Device Requirements:
* Compatible with all current Apple Watch Series
* Requires watchOS 6.2 or later
* 16.2 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Zamboni® Watch 2.0 is available worldwide through the Apple Watch App Store as a FREE download (for a limited time). For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Trademark Notice
ZAMBONI has been registered by Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. as a trademark around the world. Used by license.
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
