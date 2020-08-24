A & A Express Delivery Announces a Great News for the Amazon Sellers Worldwide
THE COMPANY IS PROVIDING A NEW SERVICE OF RETURNS MANAGEMENT (REVERSE LOGISTICS) FOR THE AMAZON SELLERS
With the help of our reverse logistics solutions integrated in our business, our valued clients selling on Amazon are no longer losing any money on their customer returns.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A & A Express Delivery, LLC. has announced a great news for the growing number of Amazon sellers from around the world.
The Florida based Cloud 3PL service is proudly providing a new service of returns management (reverse logistics) for the Amazon Sellers. A & A Express Delivery provides a dedicated address based in the United States to make sure that its American customers can benefit from affordable and reliable returns for their unwanted purchases. Moreover, the company has also just recently received a sum of 10 million dollars in funding from private investors to expand its growing logistics network.
“With the help of our reverse logistics solutions integrated in our business, our valued clients selling on Amazon are no longer losing any money on their customer returns.” Said Ashley Parsley of A & A Express Delivery, while talking about the reverse logistics service offered by the company. “Most of our e-commerce clients are small and medium sized businesses, startups, Amazon and eBay sellers, but we are completely capable to provide our service for businesses of all sizes.” She added.
In addition, A & A Express Delivery also offers Amazon prep services to its clients by helping them in preparing their inventory right before sending it to Amazon fulfilment center. By doing this preparation, denial, disposal, or return of the product can be easily avoided. Furthermore, A & A Express Delivery also takes great pride in offering other Amazon services such as quality control, re-packaging, inventory check, inspection with photos.
E-commerce has become the largest marketplace in the world and in this extremely competitive digital industry, A & A Express Delivery is offering great services for the businesses and consumers. Many startups are already taking great advantages of these services and are growing their businesses exponentially. In a nutshell, the addition of these new services for Amazon seller will not only help them in expand their businesses, but it will also help them in learning how to avoid common obstacles related to selling on Amazon.
