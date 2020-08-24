Visitor Numbers In Knaresborough Significantly Increase Following Easing of Lockdown
Read about the success of Knaresborough, a small English town which has sprung back into life following the easing of lockdown restrictions.KNARESBOROUGH, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knaresborough is a beautiful historic English town situated in the county of North Yorkshire. This ancient market town nestled alongside the River Nidd, is not only a wonderful place to live, but also serves as an attractive destination for visitors from all over the world. Like all other towns in the UK, Knaresborough became a ghost town following lockdown after the pandemic struck the UK back in March 2020. With the easing of lockdown restrictions in June, this traditional market town in the North of England started to slowly reopen. Waking up from a few months of shutdown was not easy and many traders who rely on visitors and tourism were noticeably nervous. These fears proved to be unfounded as visitors started to flood back into the town, eager to enjoy the stunning scenery and tranquil riverside walks that had been missed by so many during lockdown. So, how did this historic market town rise from the depths of despair back into a thriving and bustling town again? Let's look at the main reasons why visitors far and wide love to visit Knaresborough.
Mentioned in the Domesday Book, Knaresborough is a town with cobbled streets, ancient walkways, quaint tea rooms and a feeling of history wherever you turn. Knaresborough Castle built around 1100 dominates the skyline, standing proud on a steep cliff high above the river and Nidd Gorge. The Castle was the hiding place for the four knights who murdered Thomas Becket at Canterbury Cathedral in 1170. Visitors can enjoy walking round the Castle grounds which is also a perfect place for a picnic on a sunny afternoon.
The town is served by good transport links and is even host to a Victorian railway station with regular trains running to Harrogate, Leeds and York. You can even enjoy a coffee and cake in the authentic station tea-room, The Old Ticket Office and imagine you are on the set of the classic film, Brief Encounter.
Knaresborough town centre hosts a variety of independent shops and every Wednesday is the location for the vibrant market with a huge variety of stalls. Residents and visitors can spend a relaxing day shopping and enjoying lunch in one of the cosy coffee shops.
There are many beautiful walks around Knaresborough to suit all abilities including some wonderful dog walks. The river is central to many of these walks and is the perfect place to relax while taking in the beauty of Nidd Gorge. Vintage boating activities can be found on the River Nidd alongside a selection of charming tea rooms where you can take a traditional English afternoon tea while enjoying the spectacular view.
Perhaps one of Knaresborough’s most famous residents is Mother Shipton who was an English soothsayer and prophetess between 1488-1561. She was even considered a witch and was widely known for her strange prophecies. Her birthplace was in a local cave which is now a popular visitor attraction known as Mother Shipton’s Cave.
Knaresborough is a town full of charm, history and hidden surprises and is perfect for a day out or an extended holiday. With a most welcoming and friendly community, all visitors to Knaresborough will arrive as strangers but leave as friends. Perhaps this is the attraction of this quaint town nestled within a craggy gorge and why it has thrived following very uncertain times - where visitors are always welcomed with open arms, albeit with social distancing rules in place.
