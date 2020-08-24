A&A Express Delivery Delivers a Proprietary Software Solution for its Valued Clients
The Software has been Designed to Enable Order Fulfilment Through a Technology Based Highly Effective Platform According to The Best Industry Standards
Our proprietary software solution that combines with our extensive fulfillment network delivers a comprehensive order management solution for customers of all sizes”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A & A Express Delivery, LLC. has proudly announced that it is delivering a remarkable new proprietary software solution for its growing number of clients from around the world. Designed in accordance with the best industry standards, this new proprietary software has been created to enable order fulfilment through a technology based highly effective platform. A & A Express Delivery, LLC. is a Florida based Cloud 3PL service that offers a wide range of services to the booming industry of e-commerce at a global level.
“Our proprietary software solution that combines with our extensive fulfillment network delivers a comprehensive order management solution for customers of all sizes.” Said Ashley Parsley of A & A Express Delivery, while talking about the proprietary software offered by the company. “By virtue of API integrations to automated bundling and mapping, our software is capable of mapping SKUs across different sales channels, and it can bundle a large volume of product combinations.” She added.
In addition, A & A Express Delivery, LLC. provides a wide range of services to the e-commerce sector, which primarily include Order Fulfillment, Mail Forwarding, Drop Shipping, Returns Management and Amazon Prep Services. E-commerce has become the largest marketplace in the world and in this extremely competitive digital industry, A & A Express Delivery is offering these great services for both the businesses as well as consumers. A growing number of small businesses along with several emerging startups are already taking great advantages of these services and are growing their businesses exponentially.
In a nutshell, this effective new proprietary software solution plays a key role in delivering third party logistics and order fulfilment. Moreover, the software is a unique blend of high-end innovation and cutting-edge technology, and it not only eases the movement between locations, but also plays an important role in cutting the costs of shipping, and ultimately helping the clients save time and money for their orders from around the world.
