Camp Ripley archery hunt permits available Aug. 28 (published August 24, 2020)

Hunters can purchase permits for the archery deer hunts at Camp Ripley near Little Falls starting at noon on Friday, Aug. 28. Permits will remain on sale as long as they are available, or until Friday, Oct. 2.

This year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not hold a preference lottery for Camp Ripley archery permits. Instead, hunters can purchase permits for the hunt directly, on a first-come, first served basis.

Hunters will need to use surplus permit code 677 to purchase a permit, and then choose from one of two hunt dates: Oct. 15-16 (Thur.-Fri., code 668) or Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (Sat.-Sun., code 669). A person may only purchase a permit for one time period. A total of 4,000 permits, with 2,000 per two-day hunt, will be available.

Hunters may purchase permits for the Camp Ripley archery hunt in-person wherever DNR licenses are sold, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense, and each participant must also purchase a valid archery license. The DNR is not currently providing in-person license or permit services at any of its locations.

The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two, of which only one may be a buck, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Hunters should familiarize themselves with details about purchasing permits for the hunt and participating in the hunt. Details are available on the DNR Camp Ripley hunt webpage.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre regional training center.