DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published August 24, 2020)

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 10 Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 10. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed, intensive or unlimited antlerless designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 10.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer and in the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.

Virtual public meeting about CWD in the south metro The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public meeting in September to provide information about chronic wasting disease pertaining to its discovery in a wild deer in Dakota County in March. The meeting will be 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will include a presentation from Erik Hildebrand, wildlife health specialist, and Barbara Keller, big game program leader, about the agency’s management response and regulations in place for the upcoming deer hunting season. Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions. Registration and details for the event can be found on the CWD webpage.