Federal Reserve will co-host a research conference on bank supervision on December 11, 2020

The Federal Reserve Board in December will co-host a research conference on bank supervision. The conference will bring together academics, supervisors, bankers, and other stakeholders to discuss the theory and practice of bank supervision.

The Board, Harvard Law School, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will jointly host the virtual conference, scheduled for Friday, December 11. It will feature several panels that will discuss, among other topics, the importance of bank supervision at different points in the business cycle and transparency in the supervisory process. The conference will also include a keynote speech from Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles.

Additional details, including an agenda and panelists, will be announced shortly.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955