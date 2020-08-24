AFCEA DC Announces Executive Board for 2020-2021

Newly Elected Leadership Brings Extensive, Diverse Public and Private Sector Experience

Jo Decker, Vice President, Business Winning and Strategy at BAE Systems, who most recently served as Executive Vice President to the Chapter, will serve as President for the 2020-2021 term. She will be supported by Jimmie Adkins, Vice President of Sales, Hitachi Vantara Federal, who will serve as Executive Vice President; and Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development, Verizon, who will serve as Senior Vice President.

AFCEA DC has a rich history of innovative programming that enables collaboration between military, government, industry, and academia, aligning technology and strategy to meet mission requirements. The Chapter largely focuses on the Defense Department and Intelligence Community, as well as homeland security and health related offices (DHS, VA, Military Health).

“I have been involved with AFCEA DC over many years, and look forward to building on the strong legacy of programming that the Chapter provides to its members and the defense community at large,” Decker said. “AFCEA DC’s leadership, Board members, and committees will establish a year-long cadence of educational content that directly addresses the emerging trends and technologies driving today’s military. And, we will continue our support of promoting the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to our local students. I am excited to get rolling.”

Additional Board of Directors include:

Kevin Griffith Vice President of Chapter Operations Red Hat

Caitlin O’Connor Vice President of Communications WTOP

James Hanson Vice President of Programs Government Executive

Valarie Singer Vice President of STEM Amazon Web Services

Bob Ferrell Vice President of Strategic Initiatives World Wide Technology

Christine Vatidis Secretary OpenText

Jon Jumento Treasurer Informatica

Grant Jones President-Young AFCEANs Juniper

Members of the Board include:

Thelma Barker Class of 2021 Comcast

Joshua Boehm Class of 2021 BAE Systems

Carl De Groote Class of 2021 Cisco

Brian Hajost Class of 2021 Steel Cloud

Nick Nilan Class of 2021 Verizon

Mike Quinn Class of 2021 ID Technologies

Valerie Singer Class of 2021 Amazon Web Services

Rocky Thurston Class of 2021 Perspecta

Chris Townsend Class of 2021 UI Path

Andrew Plofchan Class of 2022 HCD Technology

Tim Cothern Class of 2022 Norseman Defense Technology

John Zeese Class of 2022 Accenture

Kevin Griffith Class of 2022 Red Hat

Jeffery Phelan Class of 2022 General Dynamics Information Technology

Kirk Kern Class of 2022 NetApp

Chitra Sivanandam Class of 2022 SAIC

Thom Skinner Class of 2022 Netscout

Joe Cubba Class of 2022 IBM

Kevin Berce Class of 2023 Nvidia

Jon Check Class of 2023 Raytheon

Becci DeFrank Class of 2023 Oracle

Tim Hannon Class of 2023 Tech Data

Jessica Hersey Class of 2023 Leidos

Iram Ali Class of 2023 Amazon Web Services

Eric Oaks Class of 2023 CenturyLink

Lance Spencer Class of 2023 AT&T

Bo Swanson Class of 2023 Dell

About AFCEA DC

AFCEA DC is the Washington, DC-based chapter of AFCEA International. Established in 1946, AFCEA is a membership-based, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications and electronics for the defense, homeland security, and intelligence communities. For over 75 years, the association has provided an environment for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy support the needs of those who serve. The association has 32,060 individual members, 140 chapters and 1,679 corporate members. The Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, military health related agencies, and issues of national security. For more information, visit dc.afceachapters.org.

