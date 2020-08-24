Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,375 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces FEMA Approval For Federal Emergency Declaration Ahead Of Tropical Storm Laura, Marco Landfall

August 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

 Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures). Specifically, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding. The Governor submitted this request yesterday.

"Texas is grateful to President Trump and our partners at FEMA for quickly granting this Federal Emergency Declaration," said Governor Abbott. "As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards the coast, the State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to these storms." 

Tropical Storm Marco was downgraded from a hurricane overnight. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall along the Texas Coast as a Category 2 or Category 3 Hurricane, producing life-threatening storm surge. Both tropical systems pose serious flood risks to the Texas Coast and Southeast Texas. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces FEMA Approval For Federal Emergency Declaration Ahead Of Tropical Storm Laura, Marco Landfall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.