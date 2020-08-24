Guyana Frontier Announces Changes in Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Frontier Announces Changes in Board of Directors
Vancouver, Canada, August 24, 2020 - Guyana Frontier Mining Corp (“Guyana Frontier” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Emily Lerner has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Lerner for the service and further wishes her success in her future endeavors.
Additional Information
For additional information on Guyana Frontier.:
Please contact Michael Lerner at (416) 710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com
About Guyana Frontier Mining Corp.
Guyana Frontier is a public mineral exploration company and is focused on the exploration, discovery and development of precious metals deposits within Guyana, South America. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Michael Lerner
Vancouver, Canada, August 24, 2020 - Guyana Frontier Mining Corp (“Guyana Frontier” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Emily Lerner has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Lerner for the service and further wishes her success in her future endeavors.
Additional Information
For additional information on Guyana Frontier.:
Please contact Michael Lerner at (416) 710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com
About Guyana Frontier Mining Corp.
Guyana Frontier is a public mineral exploration company and is focused on the exploration, discovery and development of precious metals deposits within Guyana, South America. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Michael Lerner
Guyana Frontier Mining Corp
+1 416-710-4906
email us here