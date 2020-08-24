Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,189,526), deaths (27,798), and recoveries (907,822) by region:
Central (52,638 cases; 1,025 deaths; 41,967 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (986; 76; 870), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,842; 251; 8,953), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3, 795), Gabon (8,388; 53; 6, 734), Sao Tome & Principe (892; 15; 831)
Eastern (118,782; 2,494; 67,045): Comoros (417; 7; 396), Djibouti (5,382; 60; 5,254), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (40,671; 678; 14,995), Kenya (32,557; 554; 18,895), Madagascar (14,402; 178; 13,355), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,089; 12; 1,755), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,269; 93; 2,443), South Sudan (2,504; 47; 1,294), Sudan (12,836; 812; 6,497), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,362; 22; 1,248)
Northern (212,330; 8,002; 140,153): Algeria (41,904; 1,422; 29,142), Egypt (97,340; 5,262; 65,927), Libya (11,009; 199; 1,096), Mauritania (6,885; 158; 6,186), Morocco (52,349; 888; 36,343), Tunisia (2,818; 71; 1,443), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16)
Southern (650,488; 13,953; 533,068): Angola (2,171; 96; 818), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,225; 85; 2,898), Lesotho (1,049; 30; 484), Malawi (5,414; 168; 3,012), Mozambique (3,440; 21; 1,661), Namibia (6,030; 56; 2,509), South Africa (609,773; 13,059; 506,470), Zambia (11,148; 280; 10,208), Zimbabwe (5,930; 155; 4,872)
Western (155,288; 2,324; 125,589): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,328; 55; 1,050), Cape Verde (3,509; 37; 2,540), Cöte d'Ivoire (17,471; 113; 15,301), Gambia (2,437; 84; 455), Ghana (43,622; 263; 41,695), Guinea (9,013; 54; 7,823), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,290; 82; 819), Mali (2,705; 125; 2,018), Niger (1,172; 69; 1,084), Nigeria (52,227; 1,002; 38,945), Senegal (13,013; 272; 8,595), Sierra Leone (1,980; 69; 1,545), Togo (1,277; 27; 910)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).